Mariners use long ball to slug their way past Rays 12-4, Jean Segura on DL with high-ankle sprain

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night

Seattle jumped on Odorizzi (3-3) for five runs in the first, although none were earned after Brad Miller's error at second base helped create the big inning. Valencia started his night with a two-out, bases-loaded walk and Motter followed with his second slam of the season. He also hit one April 23 at Oakland.

While Motter's sixth homer staked Seattle to a big early lead, Valencia's fifth home run broke things open. Despite being out in front on a breaking ball, Valencia was able to keep his bat back long enough to line Odorizzi's final pitch of the night into the bullpen in left field for a three-run shot and an 8-0 advantage.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners placed shortstop Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right high-ankle sprain. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz won't be joining him on the DL despite being hit on his left hand by a pitch.

Manager Scott Servais said it would probably be a week before Segura is re-evaluated. Segura is tied for the AL lead with a .341 batting average.

Segura was hurt in Thursday's loss to Colorado when his right ankle was pinned awkwardly underneath his body while he was sliding into second base.

Cruz suffered a bruised hand when he was hit by a pitch from Colorado's Kyle Freeland in the third inning Thursday, but he was feeling well enough to be in the lineup at designated hitter Friday.