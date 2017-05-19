Ramsey Lewis

    Mariners blow lead, rally in 9th to beat White Sox 5-4

    Friday, May 19th, 2017 4:16am

    SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia's two-out single in the ninth inning scored Jarrod Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

    Batting for Ben Gamel, Heredia looped a breaking ball from Dan Jennings (2-1) into shallow right-center field and allowed the speedy Dyson to race home from second with the winning run after Seattle's bullpen blew a 4-0 lead.

    Seattle's Jean Segura matched the longest hitting streak in baseball this season with a three-run home run early in the game and Dyson added a solo shot.

    Chicago rallied also thanks to the long ball. Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson added back-to-back solo shots off Seattle reliever Dan Altavilla with two outs in the eighth to tie it.

    Seattle reliever Nick Vincent (2-1) settled the shaky bullpen with a perfect ninth inning to get the victory.

