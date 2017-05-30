Gaviglio gets first win as Mariners beat Rockies, 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Sam Gaviglio pitched into the sixth inning to get his first career victory, and the Seattle Mariners used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 Monday.

Danny Valencia had three hits and Kyle Seager had a key double to help Gaviglio (1-1) get the milestone in his fourth appearance and third start. The rookie allowed five runs on six hits and left after two singles to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning.

Both runners scored, but the bullpen blanked the hot-hitting Rockies from there.

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit solo homers and Gerardo Parra got two hits and two RBIs for Colorado.

The Mariners had given him a 6-2 lead with three runs in the third on just one hit, and three more in the fifth on three walks, three singles and a two-run double by Seager off starter Tyler Chatwood (4-7).

The Rockies chipped away at the lead. Story homered in the fifth and an RBI double by Parra in the sixth made it 6-5. Seattle went to the bullpen to shut the door. Three relievers got through the eighth, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his ninth save.