    • Local Reaction to 2015 Transgender Survey

      Juneau, AK (KINY) - Recently, the 2015 US Transgender Survey results were revealed, showing a pattern of harassment and discrimination in Alaska. We talked to Lora Vess of UAS on the matter.

    • Learning Juneau: Barnaby Brewing Company

      Juneau, AK (KINY) - After seeing the biggest brewery in Juneau, Alex decided to seek out a smaller brewery. This led him to the Barnaby Brewing Company downtown, where he talked extensively with the owner, Matt Barnaby.

    • Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Methods in Juneau

      Juneau, AK (KINY) - We talked to Hilary Young, the Program Coordinator of the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition and former Lt. Kris Sell about mental health and suicide prevention strategies being used in Juneau.

    • Marie Drake Planetarium

      'Moon: Facts and Follies'. The Moon - Earth system generates eclipses, tides, life, seasons, romance, art and superstition. The science, literature and drama of our Moon will be illuminated with slides and sound. Followed by 'The Stars Tonight' on the Spitz projector.

      at Marie Drake Planetarium
    • AWANA at DIBC

      Join us every Wednesday night for Awana! Kids ages 3 (as of September 1) up to grade 6! Memorize scripture, play games, earn Awana bucks, etc. Check us out on Facebook under "Awana at DIBC"

      at Douglas Island Bible Church
    • Skagway Burlesque Takes Juneau!

      Join Skagway Burlesque for their Juneau premiere, TWO nights of burlesque, variety, live music, and splendor! Juneau locals, Taylor Vidic & Cameron Brockett, have developed their troupe during multiple summers in Skagway, and are finally ready to bring the strip and the sass home.

      at Red Dog Saloon
    • Recovery Costume Ball and Silent Auction

      Come laugh and dance the night away with us at Juneau’s first ever sober Recovery Ball! It’s going to be a night to remember. Just some of the highlights of this ball include: music and entertainment, a costume contest, a create your own mask table, mocktails (Fancy non-alcoholic cocktails), and lots of cool items to bid on!

      at The Juneau Arts And Culture Center (JACC)

