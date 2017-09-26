Featured News
Local Reaction to 2015 Transgender Survey
Juneau, AK (KINY) - Recently, the 2015 US Transgender Survey results were revealed, showing a pattern of harassment and discrimination in Alaska. We talked to Lora Vess of UAS on the matter.
Learning Juneau: Barnaby Brewing Company
Juneau, AK (KINY) - After seeing the biggest brewery in Juneau, Alex decided to seek out a smaller brewery. This led him to the Barnaby Brewing Company downtown, where he talked extensively with the owner, Matt Barnaby.
Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Methods in Juneau
Juneau, AK (KINY) - We talked to Hilary Young, the Program Coordinator of the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition and former Lt. Kris Sell about mental health and suicide prevention strategies being used in Juneau.
Governor Walker - Statement on Health Care Reform Bill
Juneau, AK (KINY) - Governor Bill Walker has issued an official statement regarding the Health Care Reform Bill that has permeated discussion in Alaska especially.
23-thousand pounds of chum salmon taken in alleged illegal fishing case
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A commercial fisherman from the Prince of Wales Island community of Klawock is accused of taking about 23,000 pounds of chum salmon in a closed area.
Permanent fund is healthy
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) The State of Alaska will send out $1,100 to 640,000 Alaskans next week via the permanent fund dividend.
Two arrested in large gun theft case
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) The U.S Attorney announced the arrest of two men after the theft of 36 firearms from an Anchorage gun dealer.
Senate President ready for special session
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) Sen. Pete Kelly, said he would support tougher penalties for certain crimes and welcomes a debate on the state's fiscal problems.
Anchorage police chase and shoot at alleged robbers
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly trying to rob two coffee stands in Anchorage.
Mumps outbreak reported
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) State officials reported 13 cases of mumps in Anchorage in the first outbreak of the viral infection in more than 20 years.
Downtown Juneau Restaurant Week Starts in Early October
Juneau, AK (KINY) - The 2nd Annual Downtown Juneau Restaurant Week returns!
Cap Chat 9-25-17 Part 2
Cap Chat archive for 9-25-17 Part 2
Action Line 9-25-17
with Rob Edwardson and Chuck Collins
Let's Talk About It 9/26/17
Race for Governor
Marie Drake Planetarium
'Moon: Facts and Follies'. The Moon - Earth system generates eclipses, tides, life, seasons, romance, art and superstition. The science, literature and drama of our Moon will be illuminated with slides and sound. Followed by 'The Stars Tonight' on the Spitz projector.at Marie Drake Planetarium
AWANA at DIBC
Join us every Wednesday night for Awana! Kids ages 3 (as of September 1) up to grade 6! Memorize scripture, play games, earn Awana bucks, etc. Check us out on Facebook under "Awana at DIBC"at Douglas Island Bible Church
Skagway Burlesque Takes Juneau!
Join Skagway Burlesque for their Juneau premiere, TWO nights of burlesque, variety, live music, and splendor! Juneau locals, Taylor Vidic & Cameron Brockett, have developed their troupe during multiple summers in Skagway, and are finally ready to bring the strip and the sass home.at Red Dog Saloon
Recovery Costume Ball and Silent Auction
Come laugh and dance the night away with us at Juneau’s first ever sober Recovery Ball! It’s going to be a night to remember. Just some of the highlights of this ball include: music and entertainment, a costume contest, a create your own mask table, mocktails (Fancy non-alcoholic cocktails), and lots of cool items to bid on!at The Juneau Arts And Culture Center (JACC)
